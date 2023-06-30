Lowe's Outlet in Greensboro is now open!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The much-anticipated Lowe's Outlet is now open!
The store in Greensboro celebrated its grand opening Friday morning.
You can find it in the Trader Joe's shopping Center located at 3729 Battleground Avenue.
You can find new, scratched, dented, and used items there at up to 70% off. It sells appliances, patio furniture, grills, and more.
This is the 11th Lowe's Outlet in the country and the first in North Carolina.
