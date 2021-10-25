More Triad health departments and hospitals are offering COIVD-19 boosters in the Triad.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — More Triad health departments and hospitals are now offering COVID-19 booster shots.

The FDA and CDC gave the okay to all three companies' extra doses, and health officials across our area are now starting to get more shots in arms.

The Forsyth County Health Department said their main priority remains to get people their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Now that boosters are approved, there's an increased focus on giving out the third dose.

Forsyth County Public Health Director, Joshua Swift is excited that they can give third doses to pretty much anyone who wants one.

"This Moderna booster is for individuals that are 65 & older. Also, individuals who are 18-64 are considered high risk because of underlying medical conditions or their work environment that puts them around a lot of people where they could be exposed. Johnson &Johnson is recommended for anyone that's 18 or older."

Ms. Penny Rice was one of many to her booster shot today, she told me that she's getting it, for peace of mind.

"I am over 65 and I am a diabetic, so those two factors contributed to my ideas of getting this extra shot. Just to be safe."

Forsyth was not the only county that's now offering third doses, Davidson and Randolph County Health Department began offering boosters Monday. According, to Cone Health they will begin offering all three boosters Tuesday.