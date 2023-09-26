UPS hiring 770 seasonal workers in Greensboro

The hourly pay starts at $21 for package handlers and driver helpers —driving jobs start at $23.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPS said it's looking to hire more than 700 seasonal employees in Greensboro ahead of the holiday shopping season.

It said it's looking to hire delivery drivers, CDL drivers, and package handlers.

The hourly pay starts at $21 for package handlers and driver helpers —driving jobs start at $23.

The company said permanent positions also are available in some areas for those who apply early. The digital application process now takes less than 20 minutes for most people —from filling out an online application to receiving a job offer. They also said nearly 80% of seasonal positions do not require an interview.

“The best talent delivers the best service. That’s why we’re proud to offer industry-leading pay for UPS part-timers, full-timers, and seasonal employees alike,” said Nando Cesarone, Executive Vice President and President, U.S. “We’re looking forward to delivering yet another leading on-time performance this holiday season and helping thousands of workers kick off their UPS careers in the process.”

You can apply HERE online.

