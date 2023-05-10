Autel Energy to hire 400 people in Greensboro

The electric vehicle charger manufacturer plans to start production later this month.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A company looking to hire 400 people has landed in the Triad.

Autel Energy announced Thursday that it will start production at its site later this month in Greensboro. The company said it wants to produce up to 5,000 electric vehicle chargers each year.

It will start with 150 workers, then move up to 400 within five years.

The company said its chargers can provide up to 125 miles of energy within 10 minutes.

It also said it could have the chargers ready by December.

