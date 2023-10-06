Ralph Lauren looking to fill 1,600 seasonal jobs in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Looking for a job for the upcoming holiday season? Clothing brand Ralph Lauren is working to fill 1,600 positions at its High Point call center and warehouse. The pay is between $15.50 to $18/hour.
Adecco, a company that helps recruit workers for businesses, will host two job fairs to fill the warehouse and customer service positions. Both fairs are three days long.
- First job fair: Tuesday, Oct. 10 – Thursday, Oct. 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Second job fair: Tuesday, Nov. 7 – Thursday, Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Where: 7015 Albert Pick Road, Suite C, Greensboro, NC
- Look for the Adecco job mobile.
Interested candidates can also apply online.
