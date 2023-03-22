Greensboro to issue property tax refund checks through a pilot program

Certain homeowners could get between $50-$150 back from the city.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — So often we're used to handing money over to the city for property taxes. Now the city of Greensboro wants to give some of that money back.

Guilford County must reassess property values about every five years. Taxes for people in the county went up in 2022 between 10 and 20%.

The biggest issue this time is the value went up in a good amount of lower-income neighborhoods. So the city is targeting those communities with its low-income homeowner rebate program.

It would allow qualified households to get a partial refund of the city property taxes they paid last year.



There's a limit on yearly household income. $41,000 for a single person or $47,000 for a family.

The amount they'd get back is the difference they paid in 2022 compared to 2021.

A household could get anywhere from $50 to $150.

Greensboro city council at large member Marikay Abuzuaiter said the city has allocated $250,000 for the one-year pilot program.

“City council has heard quite a bit from homeowners primarily in our lower to middle-income homes and we want to make sure they’re not adversely affected by re-evaluations,” Abuzuaiter said, “ We want to make sure they’re stable in their homes.”

The city's housing and neighborhood development department is in charge of the program.

Homeowners would need to fill out a refund application between April 15 and June 15.

In order to complete the application, you'll need last year's tax return and proof of household income.



You must have lived in the home for the past five years and the house must have a property tax value of less than $250,000.

Click here for other qualifications.