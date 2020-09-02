This week marked the 3rd anniversary of the murder of 36-year-old Renata Marshall.

Marshall was just days away from her 37th birthday when someone shot and killed her at the River Birch Apartments on North Swing Road in Greensboro.

Witnesses say they heard about 10 gunshots in the area.

When officers arrived, they found Marshall unresponsive in her apartment.

Little information is known in the case.

Police do not have any suspects or motive at this time.

The victim's family has been pressing for justice since the death of their loved one.

WFMY News 2

Saturday the family gathered at North Lawn Cemetery in Burlington where Renata is buried to release balloons. They marked her 40th birthday with prayers and more pleas to both the public and the police to help find the killers so the family can have closure.

"I know somebody knows something it’s going to come out sooner or later because people talk. You will be found," said Malissa Pinnix, the victim's sister.

Greensboro Police say there are no new developments in the case of Renata's murder at this time. They say the case remains open and the public is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers with any information that can lead to an arrest.

