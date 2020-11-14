Winston-Salem Police: Two suspects wanted in sweepstakes armed robbery

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating after they say two men robbed a business at gunpoint.
Officers say the two masked suspects walked inside Platinum Sweepstakes on W. Northwest Boulevard Friday night with a gun.
Police say they took an undisclosed amount of money from the business and ran away.
Thankfully, no one got hurt.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.