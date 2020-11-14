Winston-Salem Police: Two suspects wanted in sweepstakes armed robbery

Winston-Salem police say two men with face masks and a gun took an undisclosed amount of money from Platinum Sweepstakes and ran away Friday night. No one got hurt.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating after they say two men robbed a business at gunpoint.

Officers say the two masked suspects walked inside Platinum Sweepstakes on W. Northwest Boulevard Friday night with a gun.

Police say they took an undisclosed amount of money from the business and ran away.

Thankfully, no one got hurt.

The investigation is ongoing.