x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Greensboro's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Greensboro, North Carolina | WFMYNEWS2.com

News

Winston-Salem Police: Two suspects wanted in sweepstakes armed robbery

Winston-Salem police say two men with face masks and a gun took an undisclosed amount of money from Platinum Sweepstakes and ran away Friday night. No one got hurt.
Credit: Stock photo

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating after they say two men robbed a business at gunpoint. 

Officers say the two masked suspects walked inside Platinum Sweepstakes  on W. Northwest Boulevard Friday night with a gun. 

Police say they took an undisclosed amount of money from the business and ran away. 

Thankfully, no one got hurt. 

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

RELATED: School van and school bus involved in crash in Winston-Salem

RELATED: Teen shot in the chest following an attempted break-in in Winston-Salem

  