Bolton Pool in Winston Salem closed after employee tests positive for Covid-19

Saturday the City of Winston Salem closed Bolton Pool after an employee tested positive for Covid-19.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — According to Ed McNeal, Public Information Officer for the City of Winston-Salem, one employee at the Bolton Pool has tested positive for Covid-19.

Saturday, Winston-Salem officially closed the pool for two days, so the city operations division could come in and implement a deep clean.

The employee that tested positive last worked on Wednesday, and does not have a job where they interact with the public.