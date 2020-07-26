x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Greensboro's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Greensboro, North Carolina | WFMYNEWS2.com

news

Bolton Pool in Winston Salem closed after employee tests positive for Covid-19

Saturday the City of Winston Salem closed Bolton Pool after an employee tested positive for Covid-19.
Credit: Grace Holland-WFMY News 2

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — According to Ed McNeal, Public Information Officer for the City of Winston-Salem, one employee at the Bolton Pool has tested positive for Covid-19. 

Saturday, Winston-Salem officially closed the pool for two days, so the city operations division could come in and implement a deep clean. 

The employee that tested positive last worked on Wednesday, and does not have a job where they interact with the public. 

As of now, there have been no reports of any of the other employees testing positive, and the city plans on having the pool back open by Tuesday. 

Mask mandates: These businesses are requiring face coverings

Randolph County graduation ceremonies go on despite concerns from health department

Track COVID-19: Carolinas outbreak map

FDA authorizes first COVID-19 test for asymptomatic cases

COVID-19 Blog | NCDHHS reports a total of 111,092 cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina