Bolton Pool in Winston Salem closed after employee tests positive for Covid-19

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — According to Ed McNeal, Public Information Officer for the City of Winston-Salem, one employee at the Bolton Pool has tested positive for Covid-19.
Saturday, Winston-Salem officially closed the pool for two days, so the city operations division could come in and implement a deep clean.
The employee that tested positive last worked on Wednesday, and does not have a job where they interact with the public.
As of now, there have been no reports of any of the other employees testing positive, and the city plans on having the pool back open by Tuesday.