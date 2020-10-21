City of Greensboro Zoning Board approves 400+ unit luxury apartments

In a 6-3 vote, the zoning commission approved the Koury Corporation's plans for the more than 400 unit apartment complex on a 23-acre tract of land.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 400-unit apartment complex is one step closer to being built in a neighborhood in the city of Greensboro.

The zoning commission approved the plan with some slight modifications but not all neighbors are happy about it.

In a 6-3 vote, the zoning commission approved the Koury Corporation's plans for the more than 400 unit apartment complex on a 23-acre tract of land at the corner of Cleburne St. and West Cone Blvd. According to the developers, the project is an $80 million investment which will feature 1, 2, and 3 bedroom luxury apartments in buildings up to 5 floors high.

The residents said they are not against the development but rather the size and want the project scaled down.

"I have lived here for 31 years I drive down Cleburne almost every day, raised four kids here. The traffic on Cone is heavy at certain times of the day, especially in the morning. It's just incomprehensible to think of 1,000 people and close to 480 units," Rose Wood said.

"They've really gone over the top with how much and the density of this and the height of it," Mary-James Lawrence said.

"Easily another thousand cars a day coming and going so it's the density and the height those are the main issues," Lawrence said.

The residents also lament the loss of greenery to the community.

"It's the last green space between Downtown and Country Park. We have a lot of wildlife there, we have deer, there are lots of birds, beautiful hawks in the neighborhood that nest in that area," she said.

At the zoning commission meeting, Koury Corporation did make some concessions and agreed to reduce the number of apartments to 414. They also agreed not to include an assisted living facility or golf course.

The neighbors through their legal representative will have a final chance to appeal to the city council later this month.

"We're hoping the city council will see things a bit differently," Lawrence said.