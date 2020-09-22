Neighbors put up signs, don't want office in historic Fisher Park neighborhood

Attorney Stephen Robertson's property in Fisher Park has doubled as a home and office for several years already, but it could be rezoned for strictly commercial use.

Sandwiched between historic houses on Leftwich Street in Greensboro is half home, half office: Robertson Law Firm.

"A lot of us neighbors have been out hitting the streets, getting signs in yards and getting folks to sign petitions," Sue Hunt said.

She's with the Fisher Park Neighborhood Association. She's helped distribute and put up the dozens of signs across the neighborhood that say 'Protect Fisher Park, Oppose Rezoning.'

The signs refer to the property of Stephen Robertson. He told WFMY News 2 that he's operated his law firm out of his home, and lived there for several years. But he said it's time to move out so he can have more space for his family.

That would mean the house would run as strictly a commercial use space, rather than a home.

Rezoning is required to switch from residential to commercial-office.

This prospect upsets some in the neighborhood because they believe it will set a precedent for other businesses to come into the historic, residential area.

"It’s opening the door for anybody else in Fisher Park to say 'I should be able to move out of my home and rent it out,' and lose the neighborhood character," Hunt suggested.

"The whole intent is to preserve the character of the neighborhood," Fisher Park resident Steve Rubin said. "It's the epitome of spot zoning which is generally frowned upon in most municipalities and in most states."





"It's just an incredible, lively community with kids playing in the streets and that would be lost, no one would move into that if they're going to be moving next door to an office building," Hunt added.



On the phone, Robertson said he was surprised by the community reaction because his house will look and feel the same, the only difference is that he will no longer be living there.

He also said that he does not intend to hire more employees, so parking will not be a problem as the neighborhood has discussed. Robertson stated his driveway can fit four cars.



"His defense is 'nothing is going to change,' he's already running his law practice out of it, he already has staff members that come to the office and that isn't going to adjust," Hunt explained. "But the problem becomes; if he's no longer there it can still be an office, the next law office can come in and take over."