x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Community

$100 Food Lion gift card giveaway Saturday

Officials said, there is a one-card-per-vehicle limit.

More Videos

BURLINGTON, N.C. — AMOS of Alamance, a nonprofit organization is helping to feed 100 families in Burlington.

Officials said, Saturday, May 6 they will host a $100 food lion gift card giveaway.

It starts at 8 a.m. Officials said all are welcome and the cards will be available on a first come first serve basis.

This will all be taking place at the First Baptist Church located at 508 Apple Street, in the Annex parking lot. 

Officials said, there is a one-card-per-vehicle limit.

Related Articles

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

Before You Leave, Check This Out