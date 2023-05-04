$100 Food Lion gift card giveaway Saturday

Officials said, there is a one-card-per-vehicle limit.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — AMOS of Alamance, a nonprofit organization is helping to feed 100 families in Burlington.

Officials said, Saturday, May 6 they will host a $100 food lion gift card giveaway.

It starts at 8 a.m. Officials said all are welcome and the cards will be available on a first come first serve basis.

This will all be taking place at the First Baptist Church located at 508 Apple Street, in the Annex parking lot.

