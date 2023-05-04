$100 Food Lion gift card giveaway Saturday

BURLINGTON, N.C. — AMOS of Alamance, a nonprofit organization is helping to feed 100 families in Burlington.
Officials said, Saturday, May 6 they will host a $100 food lion gift card giveaway.
It starts at 8 a.m. Officials said all are welcome and the cards will be available on a first come first serve basis.
This will all be taking place at the First Baptist Church located at 508 Apple Street, in the Annex parking lot.
Officials said, there is a one-card-per-vehicle limit.
MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2
Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!
Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.
ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.
Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.