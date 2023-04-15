2 The Rescue: Meet Porter

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Meet Porter! He's our 2 the Rescue pet today.
He's about a year old and is a shepherd mix. He was surrendered by his owner, so he's used to being in a home.
Porter knows how to "sit" and "fetch", is very treat motivated, and could easily be trained with time.
If you like taking walks, hiking or running--Porter would love to be your outside playmate.
Lucky for his next owner, he's well behaved on a leash.
If Porter sounds like the furry friend you've been looking for, reach out to the SPCA of the Triad!
There information is on your screen right now.
Let's get porter adopted!