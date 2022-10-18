30th Food 2 Families drive success!

Friday and Saturday, WFMY News 2 partnered with the Greensboro Urban Ministry to host a food drive in the 30th year of our Food 2 Families campaign.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Thank you! Thank you! Thank you!

This year marked the 30th anniversary of WFMY News 2's Food 2 Families program, and once again, the community did not disappoint.

WFMY News 2 partnered with Well-Spring Retirement Community and Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina to host a food drive to benefit the Greensboro Urban Ministry. People brought donations to participating Food Lion, Harris Teeter, and Neighborhood Walmart locations in Guilford County.

Preliminary results:

45,179 lbs of food collected Friday & Saturday at all locations

WFMY News 2 was also happy to help, by presenting the Greensboro Urban Ministry with a $5,000 check from the TEGNA Foundation.

The donations will help stock the shelves of the Greensboro Urban Ministry Food Pantry which distributes groceries to hundreds of local households each month. As they head into the winter and holiday months, the food pantry's need increases, so every donation helps. If you couldn't attend the food drive, you can donate money to the Greensboro Urban Ministry by clicking here.

If you need food assistance, emergency groceries are available through the Greensboro Urban Ministry food pantry five days a week from 9:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. at their main office at 305 W. Gate City Blvd, Greensboro, NC 27406. Guilford County residents do not have to have an appointment to receive groceries. Applicants are seen on a first-come-first-serve basis, just bring a photo ID. Greensboro households can come back for more groceries every week (only once per week).