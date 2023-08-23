x
Where to go apple picking in the Triad: 2023

There aren't too many places to go apple-picking because they're mostly near the mountains. However, this orchard is offering a U-pick adventure for a limited time!
Credit: domarevatanya - stock.adobe.com

RAMSEUR, N.C. — We've got too much in-cider information to hold this one in! 

As a matter of fact, it's just too a-peel-ing to turn away. 

Millstone Creek Orchards is hosting an apple-picking adventure on Saturday, September 23 for a limited time only. 

They will give you a chance to pick your own apples but they require everyone to purchase a ticket and make a reservation ahead of time due to their availability. 

Each ticket includes the following: 

  • An adventure focused on U-PICK apples and apple education
  • Access to u-pick apple orchards
  • U-pick apple experience
  • Fresh apple tasting
  • A quarter peck bag (2.75 lb) of fresh U-PICK apples
  • Orchard hayride
  • Apple cider pressing demonstration with fresh cider sample
    • Select times during the day: Saturdays (10:30 a.m., Noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m.) | Sundays (2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.)
  • 4-ounce apple cider slushie 

If you can't make the apple-picking U-pick, check out other fall-themed events for your family to enjoy here.

