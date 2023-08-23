Where to go apple picking in the Triad: 2023

RAMSEUR, N.C. — We've got too much in-cider information to hold this one in!
As a matter of fact, it's just too a-peel-ing to turn away.
Millstone Creek Orchards is hosting an apple-picking adventure on Saturday, September 23 for a limited time only.
They will give you a chance to pick your own apples but they require everyone to purchase a ticket and make a reservation ahead of time due to their availability.
Each ticket includes the following:
- An adventure focused on U-PICK apples and apple education
- Access to u-pick apple orchards
- U-pick apple experience
- Fresh apple tasting
- A quarter peck bag (2.75 lb) of fresh U-PICK apples
- Orchard hayride
- Apple cider pressing demonstration with fresh cider sample
- Select times during the day: Saturdays (10:30 a.m., Noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m.) | Sundays (2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.)
- 4-ounce apple cider slushie
If you can't make the apple-picking U-pick, check out other fall-themed events for your family to enjoy here.
