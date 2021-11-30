BackPack Beginnings hopes to feed more hungry children with its new facility

The current facility on Alliance Drive is 9,000 square feet. The new warehouse is more than three times bigger at 29,000 square feet.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Volunteers spent this Giving Tuesday donating their time and money to BackPack Beginnings in Greensboro. The nonprofit helps more than 17,000 children in Guilford County experiencing hunger by providing food, clothing, school supplies, and more.

As part of Giving Tuesday, the organization asks the public to donate to its end-of-year campaign. Its goal of $200,000 will help the group move to a larger warehouse to better support its programs and operations.

“We’re going to be starting a family market this Spring in our new space and we want families to be able to come to us and choose the items they need,” Founder and Executive Director Parker White said. “They can come in and pick up the clothing items, and the food items and all the other things that their family needs. They know what is best for their families and we want to honor that.”

The current facility on Alliance Drive is 9,000 square feet. The new warehouse just a few doors down is more than three times bigger at 29,000 square feet.

“We know that we can help in other ways, we know that we can serve more families and we can do it in a more efficient way,” White said. “We are really limited by our space here; we are limited in what we can do program-wise. So, this new space will allow us to grow and fill the needs of the community and meet them.”