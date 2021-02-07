The Heroes Center in High Point is hosting a community event, supporting those who have served our country.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — With the Fourth of July this upcoming weekend the Heroes Center of High Point plans to host a community event Saturday July 3.

We spent the day learning more about what the Heroes Center does, and what Saturday's event will look like.

The Heroes Center, Veteran Support Camp has been around since 2017 helping our veterans transition back to civilian life.

I spoke with Victor Jones, current High Point City Council member, and former U.S. Marine about what it is they do.

"Our non-profit is unique, our mission is to capture veterans as they are transitioning from active duty service to the civilian world, and help make that transition as smooth as possible."

There is a wide variety of services that the Heroes Center of High Point provides our Veterans with.

Workforce training, job placement, transitional housing, and a community garden are just some of things that Victor Jones and the team at the Veteran Support Camp do on a daily basis.

"We're really a connector piece for whatever that Veteran needs, we've been here praying with veterans, we're feeding vets, we try to do whatever. When they come through that door whatever they need we'll figure a way to make sure that happens."

On Saturday from 4 to 6pm, the Heroes Center will host a Patriotic Celebration featuring the 82nd Airborne Chorus, Miss NC and her performing troupe, and even a ice truck. But the main goal is to get as many vets the help they need as possible.

Phone Number: 336-884-4376