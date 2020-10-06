Davidson County Agricultural Fair canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

The Kiwanis Club said, “It is impossible to predict what the COVID-19 Pandemic will look like in mid-September."

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — The Davidson County Agricultural Fair will not be held this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Kiwanis Club made the decision after consulting with the Davidson County Health Department, Reithoffer Shows, food vendors, exhibitors, and agricultural contacts with the state and Davidson County.

The Kiwanis Club said, “It is impossible to predict what the COVID-19 Pandemic will look like in mid-September, so this decision was made with the health and welfare of our city and county citizens, children and adults, in mind.”

Organizers said the amusement vendor and local food vendors would have to take extraordinary measures to ensure the safety and health of fairgoers.

“Sanitizing these areas, along with our agricultural barns and show arenas, would be very difficult,” the Kiwanis Club said.

Fair organizers said they're looking to hosting an even bigger fair in 2021 while celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Davidson County Agricultural Fair.

