Duke basketball player organizing run for Turkish earthquake relief

DURHAM, N.C. — Duke men's basketball sophomore Stanley Borden is coordinating a 7.8-kilometer run on Duke's East Campus Wednesday to help raise money for earthquake relief in Turkey and Syria.

He is organizing the effort along with fellow Blue Devils from the Turkish and Syrian communities.

Borden is a native of Istanbul, Turkey. His family still lives there and were unaffected directly by the quakes.

The 7.8-km run is to signify the 7.8 magnitude of one of the earthquakes that devastated the region.

The run will start at Baldwin Auditorium on Duke's East Campus at 3 p.m. with a celebration for runners and the Duke Community at 5 p.m.

