Greensboro Fire Department team up with 'A Bed and A Book'

Fire crews and Greensboro officials work to get beds assembled for children in need in the area.
Credit: Greensboro Fire Department

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Fire Department and A Bed and A Book are at it again! 

The City of Greensboro's administration along with Station 7 worked with A Bed and A Book to put 11 beds together for children in need in the area. 

At no cost to families, A Bed and A Book delivers a sturdy twin-sized bed, a comfortable mattress, clean sheets, a comforter and a pillow. Families also receive age-appropriate books that can be read to their child or the child can read before they go to sleep. 

Greensboro fire crews help make and assemble the beds for homes. 

Credit: Greensboro Fire Department

