Greensboro Fire Department team up with 'A Bed and A Book'

Fire crews and Greensboro officials work to get beds assembled for children in need in the area.

The City of Greensboro's administration along with Station 7 worked with A Bed and A Book to put 11 beds together for children in need in the area.

At no cost to families, A Bed and A Book delivers a sturdy twin-sized bed, a comfortable mattress, clean sheets, a comforter and a pillow. Families also receive age-appropriate books that can be read to their child or the child can read before they go to sleep.

Greensboro fire crews help make and assemble the beds for homes.

