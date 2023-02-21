Greensboro Fire Department team up with 'A Bed and A Book'

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Fire Department and A Bed and A Book are at it again!
The City of Greensboro's administration along with Station 7 worked with A Bed and A Book to put 11 beds together for children in need in the area.
At no cost to families, A Bed and A Book delivers a sturdy twin-sized bed, a comfortable mattress, clean sheets, a comforter and a pillow. Families also receive age-appropriate books that can be read to their child or the child can read before they go to sleep.
Greensboro fire crews help make and assemble the beds for homes.
