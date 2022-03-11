Community rallies to support Greensboro church after food pantry break-in

Police say someone broke into Vandalia Presbyterian Church and stole several hundred dollars-worth of food intended for the hungry.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Triad church is bouncing back from an unfortunate and mystifying loss with some help from the Greensboro Grasshoppers and the community.

Someone robbed the food pantry at Vandalia Presbyterian Church over the weekend. Since then, community members have stepped up and turned what seemed to be a tragedy, into a miracle.

When the members of the Vandalia Presbyterian Church discovered their food pantry had been robbed. They were devastated. Hundreds of dollars worth of meat disappeared overnight.

Church members say it had already been a slow year for donations for the pantry, and this robbery dropped morale even lower.

That is until the word got out amongst the community, and then the donations started to pour in.

"People came in with bags of food, going to the grocery store, buying meat, bringing it in, bringing in can goods and money! Lots of donations, and now we're feeling really good", is how Vandalia Presbyterian Church member Lynn Gardner described the last two days of donations.

In the last 48 hours, the pantry has gotten donations from random strangers, families, that live nearby, and even some of the biggest businesses in Greensboro. Including Donald Moore and the Greensboro Grasshoppers.