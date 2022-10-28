Dudley senior breaks sack record while tackling the books at the same time

Dudley senior defensive lineman, Logan Wright, breaks the school sack record.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Over at James B. Dudley High School, the Panthers are hosting Eastern Guilford High school for the final week of the high school football regular season.

The Panthers' roster has talented players all up and down it, however, there's one name you need to make sure you know.

Senior defensive lineman Logan Wright has been starring both on and off the field.

"I currently have a 4.0 GPA I'm a part of the National Honors Society and the National Technical Honors Society, and I love it. I've been on varsity for 4 years, It's been a great experience starting my sophomore year, and been starting ever since then" is how Wright described his time as a student and athlete at Dudley.

Not only is Logan a scholar student, but on the football field, he's virtually unstoppable. Two weeks ago he etched his name into James B. Dudley High School football history, by breaking the Panthers' career sack record.

"It was an amazing moment. Just hearing them announce it on the intercom during the game. Then just meeting people out and they ask, are you #99? You got the record! Yeh, yeh I do", is how Wright described what it's been like since breaking the record.

Even his coach Steven Davis knows he's not your average football player, in more ways than one.

"Outstanding young man and outstanding student. His play on the field speaks for itself, he's been one of the best at his position over the last 3 years, and he's right up there with some of the greats we've had at the position" said coach Davis.