GREENSBORO, N.C. — The city of Greensboro is looking for another police chief and it's asking for your opinion. The city is holding several meetings where they'll ask for public input.

This follows Police chief Wayne Scott's announcement of his retirement effective January 31st, 2020.

Greensboro city manager David Parrish says, "We want to give our residents the opportunity to engage and offer input on what is most important to them in our search for a new police chief."

Here are the dates and locations of the meetings:

• Monday, September 23, noon, at Vance H. Chavis Branch Library, 900 S. Benbow Rd.

• Monday, September 23, 5:30 pm, Central Library, 219 N. Church St.

• Tuesday, September 24, noon, Glenwood Branch Library, 1901 W. Florida St.

• Monday, September 30, noon, Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Rd.

• Tuesday, October 1, noon, Benjamin Branch Library, 1530 Benjamin Pkwy.

If you can't make any meetings, don't worry. The city is also taking public comments via an online survey from developmental associates.

The survey will close Monday, October 7th. Click here to access the survey.