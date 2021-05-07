A group of residents are creating recycled mats to give to those without somewhere to stay.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Most of us can agree that Greensboro has way too many residents without a place to call home.

Although the ladies at Harmony Senior Living aren't able to fix the bigger problem, the ladies are doing their part to help as many people as they can.

Over the last six months, the ladies at Harmony Senior Living in Greensboro have been making sleeping mats out of plastic grocery bags for our homeless community.

Ms. Peggy Yow was the one who came up with the idea, and a good number of her neighbors were eager to spend their time helping others. Truthfully, they helped themselves in the process.

"It is a wonderful thing, it makes us feel good to know that we can do something for someone else. My daily prayer is, 'Lord lead me to do or say something to make somebody's day a little brighter,' Yow said. "It has brought us much closer, we know each other better. It has been very enlightening for each of us."

Yow described how she came up with this idea.

"Well, I thought of all the cold nights, the wet ground, that maybe this will help them at least sleep and rest a little better," she said.

The goal was to make 12 mats, each mat requires more than 2,000 bags to be completed, and most are big enough to share if needed.

If you'd like to donate or your time or your supplies you can drop off bags at Harmony at Greensboro. That address is 3420 Whitehurst Rd, Greensboro, NC.