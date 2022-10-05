Daria Daniels was one of several bystanders whose car was hit and struck by gunfire. Now she's looking for answers on who's responsible for fixing her vehicle.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — On May 3rd, residents of the Stonesthrow Apartment Complex were awoken in the middle of the night by the sound of gunshots.

One of those residents was Daria Daniels. The next morning she went outside and found her car with 13 bullet holes in the back of her car.

Now almost a week later, she's looking to get some answers, not only from the Police but from Stonesthrow Apartments as well.

"I have to pay that 500 deductible, plus my moving expenses, plus the value that I'm going to lose on my car because it was shot up...I have my car and I've taped the holes up, I have to do what I have to do. I'm so traumatized just looking at it."

Daria says she is tired of waiting on her apartment complex to even acknowledge what happened.

"First of all, I'd really appreciate it if someone from the residential office would reach out and say something, asked if I was alright or anything? Right now I'm stuck between a rock and a hard place because of the position this shootout has left me in."

As Daria waits for her insurance claim to be approved, Barry Smith with the North Carolina Department of Insurance tells us that if you ever feel like your insurance company is dragging its feet, reach out to them.

"Particularly anytime you have any questions about your insurance coverage, whether a claim is being handled right, you don't have to do this by yourself."