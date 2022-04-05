A Greensboro woman is upset after waking up to find her car riddled with bullet holes.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Residents of a Greensboro apartment complex were left scared and confused after multiple gunshots late last night.

Many more were upset when they received an early morning wake-up call from Greensboro Police telling them that their cars had been shot up.

One of those residents is Daria Daniels. She along with many of her neighbors at Stonethrow Apartments complex was riddled with bullet holes.

When I stopped by the complex, I saw at least four vehicles with bullet holes, but it was evident that even more were damaged by the broken glass that was scattered across the parking lot.

Daniels went on to describe what she heard around 11 pm Tuesday night when the shots rang out.

"I heard two sets of at least 5 shots, very loud and very clear, to the point I rolled over on the opposite side of my bed onto the floor to protect myself from the sliding glass door."

According to Greensboro Police, no one was hurt during last night's shooting, but the dozens of bullet holes left behind, tell a different story.

"Life is very fragile right now folks, not only because of what has happened to me, but because of what has happened around this whole world... pay attention to your surroundings because sometimes we get so caught up in our everyday world, then we get out the car, and harm can be waiting right out your car door."