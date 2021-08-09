The department will host a hiring fair Thursday as they look to recruit new deputies.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The Guilford County Sheriff's Office says it needs to hire Deputies and detention officers quickly, all you have to do is fill out the online application, and check these three boxes.

First you must be at least 21 years old, must be a high school graduate, and must be a citizen of the United States.

Tomorrow the Guilford County Sheriff's Office will be hosting a recruiting event at the Greensboro National Guard Armory, located at 110 Franklin Blvd #4606, Greensboro, NC 27401.

The sheriff's office says they have 78 open positions, 28 Deputy Sheriff's, and 50 detention offers.

And according to Sargent Mary Buchannan, with the Guilford County Sheriff, you don't need to bring much.

"They just need to bring themselves, we will have supplemental forms they can fill out there. But you do have to apply online on the website. That's where they will find the online deputy service and detention officer application. Our application is two part. It's the online app and the supplemental form that needs to be completed and turned in."

Sgt. Buchannan says the Coronavirus pandemic played a factor in lower enrollment over the last year and a half.

"recruitment has been challenging since Covid-19. There hasn't been as many recruitment events, career fairs, and of course most universities were online so I wasn't able to go out and present to the criminal justice classes."

And it's not just the Guilford County Sheriff's office with big staffing needs. The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office says they have 72 vacancies.