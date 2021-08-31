Forsyth County Health officials say they’re talking with the NCDHHS and expect new incentives to be announced in the near future.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Today is the last day for the statewide vaccine incentive program.

For the month of August many vaccination sites were offering $100 dollar cash cards for residents who received their first shot.

As the state wraps up it's first vaccine incentive, a number of our county health departments will be continuing to pass out cash cards for those who receive their first dose. However, that is only while supplies last.

We spoke with both Guilford and Forsyth county health departments about these programs. Both health departments told us that they will be continuing to give out the $100 cash cards to those who receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine until the cards run out.

Novant Health's Chief Epidemiology officer Dr. David Priest says he doesn't think the incentives helped get more people in our state vaccinated.

"I didn't personally see that the incentives made a big difference, maybe the state has more data on that than I do. We're not as involved in that piece. I do understand the desire to do that, I just don't know that as ideologies have floating around that those have made a really big difference."

According to a rep from the Forsyth County Health department, they are waiting to hear from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services about a new incentive program in the near future.