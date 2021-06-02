Guilford County to launch emergency rent and utility assistance program next week

Beginning Monday, people who live in Guilford County can apply for financial assistance with rent and utility bills through the Guilford Cares program.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County will launch its new emergency rent and utility assistance program on Monday to help people who are facing financial hardships during the pandemic. The new grant program is designed to help people who are unable to make rent or utility payments as a result of COVID-19.

The new Guilford Cares initiative will kick off by accepting applications beginning at 9 a.m., according to a news release from Guilford County. Eligible applicants can apply online on the county's website at www.guilfordcountync.gov.

The grant money is only available to eligible applicants. Under the county’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) an “eligible household” is defined as a renter household that has a household income at or below 80 percent of the area's average income. The grant program also requires that at least one or more people living in the home: qualifies for unemployment or has experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or experienced a financial hardship due to COVID-19. The individual must be able to show a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability, according to the county's website. Additional eligibility criteria can be found on the County’s website: https://www.guilfordcountync.gov.

Guilford County is asking people who are interested in applying for the grant money to gather some documents prior to submitting an application. Applicants will need to provide proof of residency (Driver’s License or any other official document evidencing residency) and a copy of rent statement or lease agreement and/or utility bills showing past due amount. Applicants will also need to verify their household income and provide proof of financial hardship for the previous two months (pay stubs, letter of termination/furlough, unemployment benefits, etc.).

On January 5, 2021, the U.S. Department of the Treasury launched the $25 billion Emergency Rental Assistance Program. Guilford County was awarded a little over $7.25 million dollars in US Treasury funds. The Guilford County Board of Commissioners approved allocating an additional $747,000 to the County Emergency Rental and Utilities assistance program bringing the total money available up to $8 million, according to the news release.

Over the past nine months, the County has launched a series of grant programs under their “Guilford Cares” initiatives, designed to provide relief to those negatively impacted by COVID-19. Programs designed to support small businesses, reduce food insecurities, provide child care assistance, and grants to reduce the financial impacts to tourism and arts and culture programs have been put into place.

Guilford County’s allotment will support people who live throughout the County, the City of High Point, and smaller cities that fall within the county limits. People who live in the City of Greensboro are not eligible to receive assistance through the County’s program, but they may be eligible for services within the City’s allotment. The Greensboro program is expected to launch in March, county officials said.