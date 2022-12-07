High school holiday basketball is back!

The 2022 HAECO Invitational returns this year, a little earlier than in years past!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The holiday season means its time to see some of Greensboro's top basketball teams in action in the HAECO Invitational Basketball tournament! This year's tournament features a new school, and new dates!

The tournament was founded as the Little 4 Invitational in 1976 and has always been played after Christmas. However, this year, the tournament moves to the week before Christmas. The action takes place Dec. 20-22, 2022 in the Greensboro Coliseum Special Event Center.

This year's field will also feature a new team: Kernersville’s Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School, which competes in the northwest conference of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association. They replace Northwest Guilford High School -- who asked not to be considered for an invitation to this year’s tournament.

This year's participating schools:

Bishop McGuinness Villains

Dudley Panthers

Greensboro Day Bengals

Grimsley Whirlies

Page Pirates

Ragsdale Tigers

Smith Eagles

Southeast Guilford Falcons

Tournament proceeds are donated to local charities and the participating schools. Since 2008, the tournament has contributed $1,272,000 to its participating schools including $86,000 in contributions in 2021.

In addition to donating funds back to the schools, the Greensboro Sports Council awards four Bill Lee Scholarships to participating student athletes each year, and the Council makes charitable contributions as well.

Tickets are available through the participating schools or the Coliseum box office. Tickets are $20 per book, $10 for opening day or semifinal day and $15 for championship day.