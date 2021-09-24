Mayberry days festival happening this weekend!

Enjoy a bottle of pop while playing checkers, relax to music from many local bands.

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — Mayberry Days is a festival for the whole family with activities and events for all age groups.

Mayberry Days events take place at or around the Surry Arts Council venues which are within walking distance of each other. Some upcoming events for the weekend are: The Lisemby Family in Concert, Mayberry Paints, Mayberry Days Pie Eating Contest, and Mayberry Minutemen Youth Trivia.

Officials said, in the case that some events are filled to capacity, others will be added. The Surry Arts Council said they are following all CDC and state guidelines while celebrating the 61st anniversary of TAGS during Mayberry Days 2021.

The events are being adapted to allow social distancing.

By attending any event associated with the Surry Arts Council, you are acknowledging that an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. By attending the event, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19 and agree not to hold the Surry Arts Council liable for any illness or injury.

Saturday, Sept. 25

8:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Mayberry Days® Info

Information Shelter in front of Andy Griffith Playhouse

8:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Visitors Center

200 Main Street

8:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Mr. Tucker's Apple Peeling Contest

Information Shelter in front Andy Griffith Playhouse

9:00 a.m.

Mayberry Days® Parade

BB&T to Andy Griffith Playhouse

10:30 a.m.

WBMUTBB Auction and "Scobey" Rummage Sale

Blackmon Amphitheatre

11:00 a.m.

Autographs

Andy Griffith Museum Theatre and Mayberry Days Information Shelter

11:00 a.m.

Guided Tour of Andy Griffith Playhouse*

Tickets at Museum, meet in Portico

11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Mayberry Paints!*

SAC Art Studio

11:00 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

WPAQ Merry-Go-Round*

Historic Earle Theatre

Noon

Mayberry Days® Whistling Championship

Blackmon Amphitheatre

Noon

Chester Jones Checkers Competition

Picnic area beside the Andy Griffith Playhouse

12:30 p.m.

Mayberry "Idle" Competition

Blackmon Amphitheatre

1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Goober Says "Hay" Bale Toss Championship

Across the street from the Andy Griffith Playhouse

1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Mayberry Days® Corn Hole Championship

Across the street from the Andy Griffith Playhouse

2:00 p.m.

Michael Hoover "Memories of Elvis"*

Andy Griffith Playhouse

2:00 p.m.

Professor Brower's Lecture*

Historic Earle Theatre

2:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Mayberry Paints!*

SAC Art Studio

4:30 p.m.

TAGSRWC Meeting

Blackmon Amphitheatre

7:00 p.m.

Colonel Tim's Talent Time*

Andy Griffith Playhouse

7:30 p.m.

The Isaacs*

Historic Earle Theatre

Sunday, Sept. 26

9:30 a.m.

Mayberry Days® Chapel with The Lisemby Family

Blackmon Amphitheatre

12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Visitors Center

200 Main Street

1:00 p.m.

The Mayberry Effect movie*

Historic Earle Theatre

3:30 p.m.

The Mayberry Effect movie*

Historic Earle Theatre

6:30 p.m.

The Lisemby Family Gospel Concert

Blackmon Amphitheatre