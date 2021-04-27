There was no better sound than hearing the ice cream truck coming down your street. There's a new effort to recreate those same memories this summer.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Well if you're like me, and grew up spending long summer days baking in the sun, there was no better sound than hearing the ice cream truck coming down your street.

As the temperature heats up outside, one Aggie Alum and Navy Veteran is bringing back this classic summertime favorite.

Leslie Hines and her five year old son Gracen are trying to create similar memories for the kids of the Triad, this summer.

The pair travel around Guilford County looking for the best and most kid friendly areas to serve their sweet treats.

According to Hines, the best part of operating the 'Coolin' Out Treat Truck' is seeing the reaction from the community.

"Just bringing joy to the community and the neighborhoods, when you hear that sound you should be happy."

If you see a big pink and white ice cream truck with eye lashes attached, that's the team from 'Coolin' Out Treat Truck', so make sure you wave them down and get you a cool treat to stay cool during these long summer days.