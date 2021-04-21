From ophthalmologist to beauty brand boss, Dr. Anika Goodwin-Hilderbrand and OpulenceMD Beauty are on the rise

What started as a beauty side hustle has quickly become a fast-growing brand. URL: beauty-trend-new-invention-fast-growing-brand

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Since the beginning of the pandemic, according to google trends, searches for beauty tips, and how to look your best virtually have skyrocketed, and one local eye doctor's side hustle has turned into big business!

Dr. Anika Goodwin-Hilderbrand is the founder of OpulenceMD Beauty.

This ophthalmologist turned beauty brand boss has taken what she thought was a side hustle and turned it into one of the fastest growing beauty brands in the country.

Dr. Anika launched OpulenceMD Beauty in February of 2020, not knowing what the year had in store.

OpulenceMD Beauty specializes in their magnetic eye lash extensions, but have all kinds of eye health and beauty products.

Dr. Anika said she was nervous and excited to show the world her brand, but she didn't expect the support she received.

"When I launched, I launched to 5 figure sales. And I was shocked, I was absolutely shocked. It became a situation where those people told other people and I got to my first 6 figure month about 4 months after I launched."

However this was just the tip of the iceberg for Dr. Anika and OpulenceMD Beauty. As many businesses struggled due to the Coronavirus pandemic OpulenceMD Beauty flourished.

So much so she got a call from one of her favorite entrepreneurship shows.

"I got a call from one of those entrepreneurship shows about my brand and I honestly believe some of that had to do with the higher mission and I was ecstatic when I got the call."

After Dr. Anika left California for filming. The OpulenceMD Beauty brand was 100k richer.