Although things may look different. The Hoppers are looking forward to bringing baseball back to Greensboro.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Excitement is building just 11 days out from opening day for the Greensboro Grasshoppers.

No baseball last year means even more anticipation for this season, however things will look a bit different than we're used to.

Limited capacity seating, social distancing, and mask wearing will all be part of the 2021 fan experience at First National Bank Field in downtown Greensboro.

But team president & general manager Donald Moore is just happy minor league baseball is back.

"Our last game here was August 29th of 2019. Just the thought of having people in the stadium, having baseball going on, regardless of these things we're going to be doing differently, is a great feeling. And I think people are anxious to get out and resume life as they know it."

After 19 months without minor league baseball--the Greensboro Grasshoppers will be back in action at First National Bank Field on May 4th.

Team President and General Management Donald Moore says the season will start without some fan favorites.

"Major league baseball is not allowing anybody on the field other than players, coaches, and umpires. So a lot of the in between inning skits, and things of that nature, the dog going to get the bat, all that stuff, will temporarily be on halt because of the things we will have to adhere to."

But Moore says other favorites will be back and better than ever.



"We're going to have great firework shows on Saturday nights, we're going to have some fireworks shows on Fridays, we're going to have our Thirsty Thursday promotions, we're going to have a lot of promotions and things that we normally have that I think people will enjoy and will add to the entertainment."

Also important to mention the Hoppers are hiring game day operations staff. So if you're looking for a seasonal job, this may be for you.