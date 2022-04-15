It's National Volunteer Week. Here’s how you can give back in the Triad.

The United Way of Greensboro and the Volunteer Center of the Triad have partnered to offer long and short-term opportunities for people to make a difference.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The need is there year-round but this week the nation is recognizing the positive impact volunteering can have in our communities.

April 17th through April 23rd is National Volunteer Week.

The United Way of Greater Greensboro has partnered with the Volunteer Center of the Triad to promote opportunities to give back this week.

They’ve compiled a list of organizations offering long and short-term service options throughout the Triad.

On that list is Backpack Beginnings.

The non-profit has for 12 years provided goods and services for local children in Guilford County.

Program Director Mallory Goodman said in 2021 they served more than 17,000 kids throughout the county.

“The community as a whole has rallied together but the need is greater than ever with the inflation like it is,” Goodman said. “You can have two working parents get government assistance but still data shows there is about a three-day gap to help every month to help meet those needs. So we provide supplemental help to help families make it to the next month.”

Folks can sign up to work in their warehouse between 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. this week.

“You could be sorting incoming food donations. You could be assembling a family bag which is about a 6-8 pound bag of assorted groceries for a family,” Goodman said. “You might be hanging clothes.”

Every elementary aged child that receives a food bag from us is getting a 5 pack book kit to take home for the upcoming... Posted by BackPack Beginnings on Wednesday, March 30, 2022

Brent Holmes said he plans to volunteer at the non-profit every day of National Volunteer Week.

“I love the people you interact with that fills that void for me so I can come out and you meet diverse people,” Holmes said. “The satisfaction that I’m making a difference in a couple of people's lives, that’s what it’s about.”

For those interested in an outdoor volunteer experience there are clean up’s happening at Latham Park and along MLK Drive Wednesday.