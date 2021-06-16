Get two years of free college tuition at all 58 North Carolina community college

WENTWORTH, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper recently introduced a new grant that impacts every 2021 high school graduate.

At the beginning of the year our state received nearly 138 million dollars in aid from the Governor's Emergency Education Relief fund at the beginning of this year.

So Governor Cooper and the North Carolina community college system created the Longleaf Grant.

This grant will allow students two years of free tuition to any North Carolina community college, as long as they graduated from a north Carolina high school in 2021.

Local community colleges are excited to see how this will help our students and our schools.

Derick Satterfield is the director of enrollment services at Rockingham Community College, he says although this is for all 2021 graduates, you need to act fast in order to take full advantage of this opportunity.

"This is a four semester program. Hears the biggest thing students need to know. You must start the fall 21 semester. It's only guaranteed for students starting in the fall of 21 at any North Carolina community college."

Although most students will qualify, there are some things you must do to be eligible.

"There are several steps you need to do, first you need to apply to Rockingham community college, or your local community college. Second thing is you have to complete the FAFSA. If you're a senior in high school your counselor should have talked to you about the FAFSA. But every high school student needs to complete the FAFSA."

Applications are open now and there is still plenty of grant money available. You must apply to your local community college and you must complete the FAFSA.