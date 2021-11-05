North Carolina teen uses wood crafting skills to fight food insecurity

Sixteen-year-old Jamie Danis of Greensboro has raised more than $5,000 for a local nonprofit with his handcrafted wooden pieces.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro teen uses his wood crafting skills to help fight food insecurity.

What started off as a hobby for 16-year-old Jamie Danis has turned into a full-fledged business.

“I just had so much time at home when school ended that I just wanted to you know try to do something.” Danis said.

Danis founded Designs by Jamie Danis; a product line of custom handcrafted wood pieces made from re-purposed and recycled materials.

He started his business at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in March of 2020.

“I’ve made some tables, Adirondack chairs, I’ve made a couple rocking chairs, I’ve made a few beds and you know benches,” Danis explained.

Danis said he’s a self-taught craftsman.

His most prized pieces are his handcrafted trivets, coasters and cutting boards.

One hundred percent of the proceeds on these items benefit the nonprofit A Simple Gesture.

Danis said he’s raised more than $5,000 for the organization through his craft sales.

“One in four kids in Guilford County suffer from food insecurity,” Danis explained.

“So just at the beginning of the pandemic I just know that was worsened by the economy and just layoffs and everything.”

A Simple Gesture is a food collection agency that supports food banks and food pantries in the Triad with a goal to end childhood hunger.

“I’ve had the privilege of not having to worry about food insecurity,” Danis said.

“And I just feel it’s my responsibility as a citizen to try to help alleviate that struggle in as many people in my community as I can.”

Danis is currently a Junior at Weaver Academy for the Performing and Visual Arts where he studies singing.