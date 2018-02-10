GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY) – October is such a fun-filled month: Fall festivals, state fairs, Barbecue Festival, Halloween, National Book month. It’s also National Go on a Field Trip month!

Let’s start with the definition of a ‘field trip:’ Merriam-Webster describes it as “a visit (as to a factory, farm, or museum) made (as by students and a teacher) for purposes of firsthand observation.”

Luckily, the Piedmont Triad and its outskirts are filled with places to explore, visit and learn!

So, teachers, students, get ready to plan your next one with some of these favorites and others you may have not thought of:

Time traveling is easy when you visit Old Salem, a real-life museum set in the heart of Winston-Salem’s historic district. There are several tour options available for student groups that each feature different activities and experiences like self-guided tours, hands-on activities, arts and sciences. This Fall, Old Salem is debuting new programs and exhibits you won’ want to miss.

The Greensboro Children’s Museum is place that will challenge visitors to think, touch, and interact all while learning and having fun, with over 20 exhibits and play areas. There’s a full guide available on their website on how to schedule your field trip.

“An aquarium, museum and zoo – all in one location, for one price!” The Science Center features numerous exhibits and interactive activities for your class and the entire family. Classes in the Guilford County Public School System have free general admission to the Greensboro Science Center. Click here for more info on visiting as a group/field trip.

All-A-Flutter Butterfly Farms 7850-B Clinard Farms Road, High Point Note: The Farm is now CLOSED for 2018, will re-open April 10, 2019. Get a tour of a beautiful Triad farm all while playing, learning and feeding some of the most beautiful pollinators: butterflies! The best part is getting all up close and personal with them. This link will provide information on what you get when you schedule a field trip at All-A-Flutter.

Körner's Folly 413 South Main Street, Kernersville Körner's Folly was built in 1878 by interior designer and artist Jules Gilmer Körner as a real-life catalogue for his clients, which explains the unique shapes and sizes of every corner of the home. Today, Körner’s Folly is no longer be inhabited, but it is still visited, admired and questioned by those who come to Kernersville, as Körner would have wanted. Interested in visiting? Click here for all the details. Too curious to wait? >>> LEARN MORE: Körner's Folly | A Tour Through One Of The Oldest And Oddest Places In The Triad

Reynolda House 2250 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem The Reynolda House is more than just your average historic home. It features an amazing, renowned American Art collection, beautiful gardens and trails, and several shops and restaurants with local flavor. Guided tours are available for school groups You can find information on K-12 Field Trips here. The Museum’s normal hours are Tuesday-Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Sunday 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

NC Zoo 4401 Zoo Parkway, Asheboro The North Carolina Zoo is the world's largest natural habitat zoo. It has 500 acres of developed walking trails. There are over a thousand animals to see, including polar bears, lions, grizzly bears, bison, rhinos, elephants, and giraffes. Go for the season special attractions like Paddle Bats, Zoofari, Air Hike Ropes Course, and Kidzone. The zoo only closes one day a year (unless there is inclement weather), which means you have 364 days you can go and take friends or family. Have questions on how to schedule your field trip? Click here.

Richard Childress Racing Museum 236 Industrial Drive, Welcome Learn about some of our local NASCAR history right in Davidson County at the RCR Museum, where you cn learn about Richard Childress', Dale Earnhardt and other drivers' championship years on the team throughout the years. You'll see all the original No. 3 race cars that drove these drivers to success. Special prices available on student tickets. More here.

Eden Drive-In 106 Firemen Club Rd, Eden See a movie the way maw-maw and paw-paw used to! The Eden Drive-In originally opened in 1949 and featured its films in film, but have now converted into completely digital picture projection and sound through FM stereo. The Triad gem was recently listed as one of the ‘Most Charming Drive-In Theaters Left In America’ by the Architectural Digest.​​​​​​​ The Architectural Digest says there are about 350 drive-in theaters operating in the U.S. You have a chance so visit one right here in the Triad! The Drive-In is open Friday through Sunday from 6:30PM until the end of the films which begin at sundown.

Andy Griffith Museum The Surry Arts Council celebrates Andy Griffith and his legacy every day at the Andy Griffith Museum. It is "home of the single largest collection of artifacts and memorabilia related to Andy Griffith" and the beloved Andy Griffith Show. Learn more about visiting the museum here. ​​​​​​​