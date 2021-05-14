A Winston-Salem business owner had thousands of dollars of merchandise stolen, but later found it online for sale.

About three weeks ago Wild Birds Unlimited in Winston-Salem had over thre thousands dollars worth of bird feed and feeders stolen.

But instead of waiting for the police to investigate. They took matters into their own hands.

Heidi Bublitz owns Wild Birds Unlimited in Winston-Salem. They recently had close to two tons worth of bird feed and several bird feeders stolen in the middle of the night.

Like any normal person, they immediately called the police, but after a few hours, Bublitz did some investigating of her own. Which led to her shocking discovery.

"He filed a police report at 7:30 that morning. I was off that day. At about 11 o'clock I got on Facebook to see if anybody was selling our stuff, I stumbled immediately on it."

Heidi reported all the new information to WSPD.

But after a couple days, some of Wild Birds Unlimited's loyal customers took some initiative.

"I had friends that made buys with them online. Went over to Davidson county and tried to get pictures of his license plates but he doesn't have a license, because this is something that they habitually do."

After submitting more evidence, WSPD along with Davidson County Sheriff's Office were able to return the items back to Heidi and her team.

Heidi is just so thankful to her loyal friends and customers for going above and beyond to recover their stolen items.