x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Greensboro's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Greensboro, North Carolina | WFMYNEWS2.com

Community

Take COVID-safe pictures with Santa at Truist Stadium

You can safely visit Saint Nick at Truist Stadium thanks to the Winston-Salem Dash.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Dash will host socially distanced photos with Santa Claus this holiday season.  

The pictures are presented by Salem One and held at Truist Stadium. A plexiglass barrier will be placed between Santa and the guests to provide a safe picture. According to a release, CDC and Wake Forest Baptist Health safety protocol will be followed during the entire event. 

The photos will be taken on the following dates from 12:30 p.m. - 5 p.m: 

Tickets cost $20 per vehicle with a maximum of 6 guests per vehicle. That price includes two drink tickets (coffee hot cocoa or water), two Dash 2021 ticket vouchers, and a photo opportunity with the big man. 

Tickets go on sale for Dash season ticket members on Thursday. They go on sale for everyone else on Friday. Call 336-714-6862 if you have any questions. 

Related Articles