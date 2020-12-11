Take COVID-safe pictures with Santa at Truist Stadium

You can safely visit Saint Nick at Truist Stadium thanks to the Winston-Salem Dash.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Dash will host socially distanced photos with Santa Claus this holiday season.

The pictures are presented by Salem One and held at Truist Stadium. A plexiglass barrier will be placed between Santa and the guests to provide a safe picture. According to a release, CDC and Wake Forest Baptist Health safety protocol will be followed during the entire event.

The photos will be taken on the following dates from 12:30 p.m. - 5 p.m:

Tickets cost $20 per vehicle with a maximum of 6 guests per vehicle. That price includes two drink tickets (coffee hot cocoa or water), two Dash 2021 ticket vouchers, and a photo opportunity with the big man.