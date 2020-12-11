Take COVID-safe pictures with Santa at Truist Stadium

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Dash will host socially distanced photos with Santa Claus this holiday season.
The pictures are presented by Salem One and held at Truist Stadium. A plexiglass barrier will be placed between Santa and the guests to provide a safe picture. According to a release, CDC and Wake Forest Baptist Health safety protocol will be followed during the entire event.
The photos will be taken on the following dates from 12:30 p.m. - 5 p.m:
Tickets cost $20 per vehicle with a maximum of 6 guests per vehicle. That price includes two drink tickets (coffee hot cocoa or water), two Dash 2021 ticket vouchers, and a photo opportunity with the big man.
Tickets go on sale for Dash season ticket members on Thursday. They go on sale for everyone else on Friday. Call 336-714-6862 if you have any questions.