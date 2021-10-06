The Bodega in downtown Greensboro is hosting yoga classes on Sundays.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Bodega in downtown Greensboro is a convenience store with a twist. Not only do they have most essential goods, they also have a deli style menu. But why stop there?

The Bodega is a newer establishment in downtown Greensboro, and they are bringing a unique experience to your weekend.

Sundays are usually designed for relaxation and what's more relaxing than good food, a good time, with a little yoga mixed in.

As the popularity of brunch reached an all time high these past few years, the teams at The Bodega and Strictly social decided to to cash in. Daniel Leonard is an operating partner at the Bodega, he says he wants to liven up Sunday's in downtown Greensboro.

"Sundays in Greensboro can be kind of desolate, so Freddie and another partner pitched the idea to do a Sunday brunch."

Freddie Swinney is the production manager at Strictly Social in Greensboro, he knew after one look at the space it was perfect for his newest idea.

"Walking past this patio, seeing this patio. I had a vision in my head, I could see it. It's an intimate patio, we bring electric dance parties, lots of fun, and working with Daniel and Bodega just made since."

If you're not familiar with the Bodega it's located downtown Greensboro on South Greene Street across from the famed Carolina Theatre.