WFMY News 2 hosting emergency food drive to help Greensboro Urban Ministry

The Greensboro Urban Ministry says they're at risk of running out of food, so WFMY News 2 is making it easy for you to help!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Urban Ministry (GUM) Food Pantry says they could potentially run out of food if they don't receive more donations.

WFMY News 2 knows people in the community want to help, so we're hosting an emergency food drive to make it easy for you to make a difference.

OPTION 1: DROP OFF FOOD OR MONETARY DONATIONS

Friday, July 22

9a-6p

Walmart

3738 Battleground Ave,

Greensboro

Top items needed: Canned meats, canned fruit, peanut butter, beans, canned vegetables, and oatmeal

OPTION 2: DONATE MONEY

They can also accept your Visa, MasterCard or American Express donations by phone. Simply call 336.271.5959 ext. 320 to reach Rachel Henley or ext. 339 to reach Chip Berry.

MORE ON THE NEED:

With food prices increasing, more households in Guilford County have requested food from the food pantry. They serve more than 100 families per day while struggling to keep shelves stocked due to escalating prices and reduced donations. Summer is also their busiest time of year due to kids being out of school. It's also the time of year when they receive the fewest donations.

Pantry director Mary O'Neill said, "This time last year we had 175,000 pounds of food on hand and I know that because of inventory. We just did inventory last month and we had 48,000 pounds of food and now we're down to about 20,000 pounds, which is about two weeks' worth of food."

Inflation and an increase in the price of groceries are also impacting how much food they can provide. O'Neill said, "For example, two years ago, a case of corn cost $13, and now that case costs $26, so 12 cases may be ordered when the pantry needs 20."

There is usually a limit to how many times a year a household can visit the food pantry, but the number of households increased when the pandemic started, making them increase the allowed visits greatly. With supplies running short, management is concerned that they will have to reduce the number of times a year Greensboro families can visit.