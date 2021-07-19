Kernersville woman killed in Wilkes County

A woman on Sunday morning was found dead from a gunshot wound in the Elkin community, Wilkes County Sheriff's Office said.

Police have charged a man in connection with a woman found dead from a gunshot wound in the Elkin community.

According to the Wilkes County Sheriff's Office, Sunday, police responded to a shooting in the Eastern end of Wilkes County.

Police said upon arrival, Stephanie Hatton, 25, of Kernersville was found dead from a gunshot wound.

The suspect identified by police is Donald Lassiter. Lassiter, 36, was taken into custody and charged with murder.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations is assisting in the active investigation.