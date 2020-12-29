1 person hospitalized after shooting on Gate City Boulevard

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating after a person was taken to the hospital following a shooting on Gate City Boulevard Monday evening.
Investigators said police responded to a discharge of firearm call at around 7:30 p.m.
After arriving, police found one person suffering from a gunshot wound.
Police said traffic on Gate City Boulevard was not affected.
If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.
