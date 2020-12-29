x
Crime

1 person hospitalized after shooting on Gate City Boulevard

Greensboro police found the person suffering from a gunshot wound.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating after a person was taken to the hospital following a shooting on Gate City Boulevard Monday evening.

Investigators said police responded to a discharge of firearm call at around 7:30 p.m.

After arriving, police found one person suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said traffic on Gate City Boulevard was not affected.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

