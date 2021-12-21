1 person shot outside Four Seasons Mall

Police said the shooting occurred outside the mall Tuesday afternoon around 3:40 p.m.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro person said one person was shot outside the Four Seasons Town Centre Mall in Greensboro.

Police said the shooting occurred Tuesday afternoon around 3:40 p.m. They said the shooting occurred outside the JCPenney side of the mall. Police have not released any suspect information at this time. Police said the person shot was taken to the hospital.