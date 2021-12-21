1 person shot outside Four Seasons Mall

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro person said one person was shot outside the Four Seasons Town Centre Mall in Greensboro.
Police said the shooting occurred Tuesday afternoon around 3:40 p.m. They said the shooting occurred outside the JCPenney side of the mall. Police have not released any suspect information at this time. Police said the person shot was taken to the hospital.
WFMY News 2 is working to get more information about the shooting and including information about the possible suspect, and if the victim knew the shooter. Police said it was too early to determine a motive for the shooting at this time.