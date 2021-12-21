3 shootings, string of robberies reported in Greensboro

Greensboro police are investigating several shootings and robberies in the area.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating three separate shootings in the city and a string of robberies that are not connected.

The first shooting occurred Tuesday afternoon outside the Four Seasons Town Centre Mall. Police said the victim was shot multiple times in the parking lot near the JCPenney side of the mall. They were taken to the hospital for their injuries but there's no word on their condition. Police have also not arrested anyone in the case.

Police reported two other separate shootings Tuesday night in the span of a half-hour with one occurring on McIntosh Street after 9:30 p.m. They said one person was taken to the hospital for treatment. There’s no word on a suspect in that shooting. The other occurred less than 20 minutes later on Cedar Park Road. Police said they found one person shot who’s being treated at the hospital. They also didn’t reveal any suspect information.

The shootings occurred in addition to several robberies Tuesday night that are not connected. Police reported a robbery at the Game Stop store on Highwoods Boulevard around 8 p.m. Tuesday night. The second occurred an hour and a half later at the Kangaroo Mart on Yanceyville Street. Then another robbery at the CVS on East Cornwallis Drive just before 10 p.m. Police said no one was injured in the robberies. They also haven’t made any arrests in the cases.

If you have any information about any of the crimes call Greensboro Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.