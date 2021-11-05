17-year-old shot and killed in Yadkin County

The sheriff’s office received calls about the shooting on Gospel Way Church Road. Deputies did not release the victim's name.

A 17-year old teenaged girl was shot and killed Thursday, according to the Yadkin County Sheriff's Office.

According to deputies, the sheriff’s office received calls about the shooting on Gospel Way Church Road.

Deputies arrived to find the teen with a gunshot wound. According to investigators, she died at the scene.

The sheriff's office did not release the victim's name.