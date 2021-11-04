8 juveniles charged in pellet gun assaults and vandalism in Greensboro

All juveniles are facing several charges including assault with a deadly weapon.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police arrested several juveniles charged in connection with pellet gun assaults and vandalism in Greensboro.

Investigators said on Tuesday, they received a call about someone who was shot in the eye with a pellet gun. They said the person injured now has serious injuries from the shooting. Police said they also received more calls throughout the night for assaults and vandalism with a pellet gun.

The next day, officers stopped a car near Farmington Road and South Holden in Greensboro. They said the car they stopped matched the description of a stolen vehicle. Officers said eight juveniles ran from the car but were all arrested.

Police said all eight juveniles are charged with assault with a deadly weapon causing serious injury, five counts of assault with a deadly weapon, and possessions of stolen property.

Police have not released the ages of the juveniles or their names because of their ages. We’re also waiting to find out more information about the reported cases of vandalism. This is an ongoing investigation.

