2 arrested in drug bust, including man charged for more than 100 crimes, police say

Police said drug busts across three cities in the Triad led to the arrest of two High Point men.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Two men, including one who has been charged with more than 100 crimes, are in custody after a drug bust across three cities in the Triad.

Detectives with the High Point Police Department’s Vice and Narcotics Unit and other law enforcement agencies issued two search warrants in High Point, two in Archadale, and additional search warrant in Thomasville.

Investigators seized the following:

More than three kilograms (3,341.12 grams) of cocaine

One kilogram (1,050.09 grams) of heroin

More than 213 grams of crack cocaine

More than 14.5 grams of fentanyl

More than 315 grams of marijuana

One firearm

Three cars

About $100,000 in cash

Officers arrested Maurice D. Belser, 37, of High Point and Harold M. Whitfield, Jr., 34, of High Point.

They were both charged with:

Four counts of trafficking by possession and manufacturing schedule II

Four counts of trafficking by possession and manufacturing opium or heroin

Eight counts of conspire to traffic in cocaine

Four counts of conspire to traffic opium or heroin

Two counts of maintaining a dwelling for narcotic violations

Four counts of possession with intent to sell and distribute cocaine

Possession with intent to sell and distribute schedule II

Possession with intent to sell and distribute schedule I

Belser is also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

Both Belser and Whitfield are held in the Guilford County Jail in High Point.

Bond is set at $1.6 million for each of the men.

Police said since 2005, Belser has been charged more than 110 times and Whitfield more than 55 times by North Carolina law enforcement.

