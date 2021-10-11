2 arrested including granddaughter of 88-year-old grandmother found dead

The victim, Elizabeth Morris Adkins, 88, was found dead in her house Sunday morning on Juless Street.

DANVILLE, Va. — Police arrested two people in connection with the death of an 88-year-old grandmother.

The Danville Police Department said the victim, Elizabeth Morris Adkins was found dead in her house Sunday morning on Juless Street. Police later arrested her 24-year-old granddaughter, Lindsey Mae Johnson. They also arrested Johnson’s boyfriend 22-year-old, Nicasio Antonio Guzman both of Chapel Hill.